Nina Dobrev's New Boyfriend Is Kind of a Big Deal

Nina Dobrev's New Boyfriend Is Kind of a Big DealBy Chrissy Bobic
Just because the country is practicing social distancing, it doesn't mean you can’t strike up a new romance while doing just that. Maybe when Nina Dobrev and her new potential beau were seen riding bikes, they were a little closer than the recommended six feet apart, but love might be in the air. On March 22, some members of the paparazzi spotted Nina out riding her bike alongside Olympic gold medalist and snowboarder Shaun White, immediately sparking rumors that they are now a thing.
Honestly, it seems totally possible. It wouldn't be the first time Nina started dating another celebrity and if she and Shaun really are dating, enough time has certainly passed since her last relationship ended in November 2019. And right now, the world could use a little more love than bad news anyway.
Who is Nina Dobrev dating?
It's still just speculation, but judging from the photos that surfaced of the two on a bike ride together, it certainly seems like Nina and Shaun are dating. He is even shown holding her dog in a picture and anyone who is a fur mom or dad knows how big of a deal that is. An alleged insider did reveal to E! News that, even though "their relationship doesn't have an official title right now," they have been hanging out a lot.
Her rumored boyfriend is famous for something other than acting.
Nina might be an actress who starred in a hit TV show and appeared in a handful of big movies, but Shaun is a different kind of celebrity. He has won three different Olympic gold medals in his career so far, along with 13 Winter X Games gold medals. He recently announced interest in competing at the Winter Olympic games in 2022 in Beijing, so he may very well earn more gold medals in the near future.
Nina Dobrev's past boyfriends are high profile too.
In the past, Nina was linked to other big celebrities. She briefly dated Derek Hough and might be most well known for her relationship with Vampire Diaries co-star Ian Somerhalder. Nina also dated actor Glen Powell and, more recently, actor and filmmaker Grant Mellon. While Nina hasn't made her potential relationship with Shaun social media official, that’s just her style. She isn't known for flaunting her relationships on Instagram and she may just prefer to keep that part of her life private.
What else has she been up to since 'The Vampire Diaries'?
Since she left The Vampire Diaries in 2015, Nina has been busy with more than just new boyfriends. She returned for the series' final episode in 2017 and, in the same year, she starred in the movie Flatliners. She later starred in the film Run This Town and then the TV series Fam. It’s a wonder how she has time to date at all with a busy work schedule that is pretty consistent, but maybe Shaun’s own busy schedule means he is the yin to her yang.
Or, they’re just casually dating and it doesn't have to be that serious. Either way, it certainly looks like Nina and Shaun are a thing and if they are choosing to keep things on the down-low, then more power to them. Let’s just hope they abide by the social distancing recommendations as they potentially navigate a new relationship during this strange time.
More from Distractify:
11 Times a Behind-the-Scenes Romance Impacted an On-Screen Couple (And Vice Versa)
Ian Somerhalder Is Playing Yet Another Vampire on His New Netflix Show
Will Fans Have to Say Goodbye to 'The Vampire Diaries' on Netflix?