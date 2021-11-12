'Legacies' Leaves Viewers Wondering What Alaric's Fate Will Be (SPOILERS)

Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) finally went full Tribrid — morphing into a werewolf, witch, and vampire. The move was necessary to help stop the villain of the series, which she did and had to sacrifice her long-time love, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), as well.

But after everything that happened during the action-packed episodes, fans are left with a big question: Did Hope kill Alaric (Matt Davis)? Here’s what we know so far.