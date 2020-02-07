Viewers Are Crushing Hard on 'Legacies' Star Danielle Rose Russell

When The CW announced that The Originals spin-off Legacies would be returning for a third season later this year, fans were thrilled. It didn’t take long for us to fall in love with Danielle Rose Russell, who plays the show’s protagonist Hope Mikaelson, and it looks like the rest of the world feels the same way.

With over 1.1 million followers on Instagram, it’s safe to say that the 20-year-old is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s hottest young stars. Here’s what we’ve learned about the brunette beauty in her rise to teen TV stardom.