Viewers Are Crushing Hard on 'Legacies' Star Danielle Rose Russell

When The CW announced that The Originals spin-off Legacies would be returning for a third season later this year, fans were thrilled. It didn’t take long for us to fall in love with Danielle Rose Russell, who plays the show’s protagonist Hope Mikaelson, and it looks like the rest of the world feels the same way. 

With over 1.1 million followers on Instagram, it’s safe to say that the 20-year-old is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s hottest young stars. Here’s what we’ve learned about the brunette beauty in her rise to teen TV stardom.

Who is 'Legacies' star Danielle Rose Russell dating?

The New Jersey native appears to be single at the moment, but she has her hands full with her character. Hope was caught up in an intense love triangle this season when her boyfriend, Landon, and best friend, Josie, grew close following her entry into Malivore, which wiped her existence from their memories.