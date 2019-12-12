'Legacies': Landon's Love Triangle Decision Is Still Very Complicated

Is this Legacies love triangle finally coming to an end...? With everyone in the world regaining their memories of Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) following her return from Malivore's pit (and Josie's dark magic blast), Landon Kirby (Aria Shahghasemi) has to make a big decision about which of his two high school loves he will choose: The tribrid or his summer crush Josie Saltzman (Kaylee Bryant).

Both Hope and Josie are anxiously waiting to see who their teen heartthrob ex will choose, and Landon has no idea. However, while trying to juggle their personal lives, Malivore is still sending monsters after Landon. In Season 2, Episode 7, Josie and Landon concoct a plan to inject a ton of Hope's blood into Landon's body double, which the group created.

Source: CW

However, Landon 2.0 runs away to find Hope and continuously professes his love to her ... which immediately seemed to answer Josie's question. Ouch. Channeling all of her pain and anger, she goes to Headmaster Vardemus [Alexis Denisof] for advice on how to close the Malivore pit.

After he convinces Josie to draw out her darkness and put it into a small trident, Vardemus reveals himself to be Malivore's son Ryan Clarke [Nick Fink]. A battle ensues between Hope (who has now been drained of most of her blood) and Clarke as the evil supernatural being tries to take over her body. In the end, the good guys win. With the town being once again saved from Malivore, Landon has to make a decision, right...? So, who does Landon choose on Legacies?

Source: CW

While fans may have predicted Landon would eventually choose Hope, he chooses neither. After a Sphinx told Rafael Waithe (Peyton Alex Smith) that Landon would never be safe as long as he remains at the Salvatore School, the pair decide to book a one-way ticket out of Mystic Falls.

Sorry, Legacies fans. Landon has still not made a decision. Luckily, Danielle Russell recently revealed that the love triangle is still not over. "In the next couple of episodes, you’ll see how he makes his decision, and it’s not how you’d expect him to do it,” she told TV Line.

Adding, “He does care for Josie, and Kaylee has actually explained it really well: If you take every element of Landon and Josie, it makes sense, but that’s before you add Hope into the mix. And he’s clearly in love with her. He just doesn’t know what to do, or who to do right by, without hurting people.”

Source: CW

Though Clarke has been defeated, a new threat will emerge as Season 2 progresses. The Sphinx told our heroes that another powerful being will come to Mystic Falls. “From what I’ve heard, including rumors, we should be very concerned,” Danielle stated. Actor Chris Wood will be reprising his role as Kai Parker, an evil vampire that audiences were first introduced to in Season 6 of The Vampire Diaries.