'Legacies' Strongly Suggests That Hope Will Become a Tribrid

The Season 3 finale of Legacies airs tonight, and fans are thinking Hope Mikaelson will die to become a Tribrid (a witch, vampire, and werewolf). Viewers have been speculating this for the last season or so, wondering what's in store for Hope's fate.

"In Legacies, when will Hope Mikaelson activate her vampire side and become a full tribrid? Also, once she does activate her vampire side will she go crazy and become a ripper like she was in the genie episode in Season 1?" one person asked on Quora about a year ago.

Six months ago, a Reddit user posted about Hope becoming a Tribrid and actually argued that she wouldn't become one, because if she were to die, her witch side would die:

"Many people are asking when is Hope gonna die and become a tribrid. I honestly don't think she will if she does. I don't know why the originals never told us this but isn't it the same case as Klaus he was a witch before he became a vampire and then after he became a vampire he was no longer a witch. I think maybe the twins have a better chance because they siphon magic. If Hope dies her witch side will become dormant and she will be a hybrid of vampire and werewolf. Or what would happen?"