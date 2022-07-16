EmRata and Sebastian Bear-McClard Are Reportedly Headed for Divorce

She also said that when Sebastian initially proposed, he didn't have a ring, so he used a paper clip instead. "He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern [in New York City],” she said. “He didn’t have a ring, so I was like, ‘Mmm, nah.’ And then, he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic." The pair later made their own rings out of hammered gold.