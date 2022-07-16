EmRata and Sebastian Bear-McClard Are Reportedly Headed for Divorce
Fans were shocked when model Emily Ratajkowski announced a new relationship with film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in February 2018, but even more shocked when the pair tied the knot two weeks later. In 2021, the pair welcomed their first son, Sylvester.
Although their relationship has been the picture of marital bliss, new reports of divorce have rocked Hollywood once more. Are Emily and Sebastian getting a divorce? And what about those cheating rumors? Here's everything you need to know.
Are Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard headed for divorce?
On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in April 2018, Emily explained the circumstances surrounding her shotgun wedding. "I thought about it for about 30 seconds,” Emily joked. “No, it was a city hall courthouse wedding. I guess I didn’t know what I always wanted to do, which is maybe why it was so untraditional."
She also said that when Sebastian initially proposed, he didn't have a ring, so he used a paper clip instead. "He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern [in New York City],” she said. “He didn’t have a ring, so I was like, ‘Mmm, nah.’ And then, he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic." The pair later made their own rings out of hammered gold.
Emily announced in October 2020 that she was pregnant, announcing the news with a video directed by Lena Dunham and accompanying essay for Vogue. In March 2021, Sylvester Apollo Bear was born.
Sadly, family life hasn't been all fun and games, and rumors began to fly that Emily and Sebastian were splitting up when she was spotted without her wedding ring on July 14, 2022. On July 15, 2022, an inside source reports to Page Six that Emily is planning on divorcing her husband of four years over serial cheating allegations.
"Yeah, he cheated,” the source claims. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog." Previously, rumors of Sebastian's infidelity appeared in gossip outlets such as Deux Moi, but the rumors continue to be unconfirmed. In the meantime, neither party has filed divorce paperwork or commented on their potential divorce.
Fans on the internet had a lot to say about Emily's potential divorce. One user wrote on Twitter in disbelief, "Emily Ratajkowski’s husband cheated on her I didn’t even know you could do that." The same user later added, "I would be heaving and crying at her feet every day if I was [her husband]."
Another user wrote, "So you’re telling me Beyoncé’s, Shakira’s, and Emily Ratajkowski’s husbands ALL cheated on them??? Literally say no more that’s all I need to know about men." One fan summarized the situation: "Imagine by some miracle Emily Ratajkowski, who’s already unbelievably way out of your league, agrees to marry you, and then you literally cheat on her. On HER. What the f--k."
Hopefully, whatever the situation may be, it ends amicably for Emily and Sebastian.