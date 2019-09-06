These Bravo Stars Are No Longer 'Married to Medicine'

Though most of the couples are still together, some have come close to divorce and at least one has called it quits for real. Here's the status of every couple who's been on the show and all the Married to Medicine divorces that have unfolded so far.

When they started out on their Bravo show, the stars of Married to Medicine were either married to doctors or doctors themselves managing a career in the medical field and their home lives. But after six seasons, the show's title isn't 100 percent accurate.

1. Dr. Jackie Walters and Curtis Berry: Reconciled

Dr. J and Curtis very nearly got divorced in 2017 when it was revealed very publicly that Curtis had cheated. The couple has since reconciled, and Jackie even told Andy Cohen in a 2018 episode of Watch What Happens Live that they were sharing a bed again. However, she did indicate that having to relive the events that made her feel so betrayed does put strain on their relationship from time to time.

1. Dr. Simone Whitmore and Cecil Whitmore: Reconciled

Simone and Cecil had their own serious brush with divorce when the OBGYN found herself considering calling it quits. However, the couple seems to have weathered the storm together and celebrated 23 years of marriage in May and are adjusting to life as parents of two grown sons.

1. Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Damon Kimes: Married

Despite accusations made by Mariah that Damon was cheating on Heavenly, this doctor power couple is doing just fine. Though it's interesting to note after Mariah alleged Damon likes blondes, Heavenly has been rocking lighter tresses a lot more often! “The people say my man likes blondes. So I just switched it up for him," she said in a cheeky video. "You know, I’mma keep my man happy.”

1. Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Dr. Scott Metcalfe: Married

The Metcalfes practice family medicine and family togetherness! So far this couple has been rock solid for each other and their three kids.

1. Quad Webb and Dr. Gregory Lunceford: Divorced

Quad's divorce from Gregory became final in August of this year after six years of marriage. However, the newly single lady will still be back for Season 7 despite not technically being "married to medicine" any longer. I mean, considering how many Real Housewives are no such thing, I don't think this will be a problem. Plus, the drama between her and Mariah is too good of TV to abandon.

1. Toya Bush-Harris and Dr. Eugene Harris: Married

There doesn't seem to be any trouble in paradise for Dr. and Mrs. Harris, who are in their dream house and out of debt. Here's hoping Toya can reconcile with Simone, though — their friendship was definitely not in a great place at the end of Season 6.

1. Mariah Huq and Dr. Aydin Huq: Married

There's no drama that we know of happening in the Huq household — Mariah has her conflicts outside the marriage, if Season 6 was any clue. She's accused Quad of being a cocaine addict and sowed seeds of doubt about Heavenly and Damon's marriage. But by all outward appearances everything with her own marriage appears rock-solid as ever.

1. Buffie Purselle and Dr. David Purselle

The newest couple on Married to Medicine, we don't know much about Buffie and David, but they seem to be happily married and successfully running David's psychiatry practice together.

1. Lisa Nicole Cloud and Dr. Darren Naugles: Divorced (?)