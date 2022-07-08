Audra Frimpong Curry Is a "Friend" on 'Married to Medicine' Season 9 — Who Is Her Husband?

Real estate attorney Audra Frimpong Curry is joining the cast as a "friend" to the ladies, who are all either doctors, or are married to doctors. When Season 9 begins, Audra is engaged to Dr. Martin Curry, and she's linked to the group through her friendship with Dr. Heavenly Kimes.

Since Dr. Heavenly is on the outs with Dr. Contessa when the new episodes pick up, there's every chance that Audra will be pulled into the drama throughout Season 9.

Who is Audra Frimpong Curry? Read on to find out more about her law career, her husband, and her son.