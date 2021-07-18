Are ‘Married to Medicine’ Stars Contessa and Scott Metcalfe Still Married?

Married to Medicine fans learned in the Bravo reality show’s Season 8 reunion episode on June 27 that Contessa and Scott have separated.

“Has the D-word come up between the two of you? Have you talked about divorce?” host Andy Cohen asked Contessa during the reunion.

Contessa deferred to her costars, saying, “All these people on the stage are my friends, and I really thank you guys so much for not saying anything, but any of them can answer that question.”

And that’s when Married to Medicine star Quad Webb chimed in. “We most certainly can,” Quad said. “Contessa has moved forward filing. … She filed for a separation.”