'Married to Medicine' Star Toya Bush-Harris Dished on Why She Decided to Sell Her House

As one of the original stars of Married to Medicine, Toya Bush-Harris has been open with the public about her life for the better part of a decade. The Bravo reality series centers around a friend group that's a mixture of medical professionals and doctors' wives in Atlanta.

Since the show debuted in 2013, viewers have seen Toya and her husband, Emergency Medicine Physician Eugene Harris, deal with tax issues and struggles to find their dream home.