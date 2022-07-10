Married to Medicine’s Simone Whitmore’s Net Worth Reflects Her Impressive Résumé

In addition to her work on at North Perimeter and on Married to Medicine, Dr. Simone also launched a body moisturizing cream with her business partner, Kimberly Taylor.

“Dr. Simone Skin Care compliments your skin and leaves you feeling smooth, moisturized, and smelling amazing,” the product website touts.

Dr. SImone’s Bravo bio says she and Kimberly plan to expand the business with other skincare products.

Meanwhile, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Dr. Simone’s net worth stands at $3.5 million.