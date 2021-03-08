Dr. Jackie and Dr. Simone's Feud Might Be Over on 'Married to Medicine' (EXCLUSIVE)

But this season will be a bit different than previous seasons; Lisa Nicole Cloud and Kari Wells rejoin the cast, along with newcomer Anila Sajja. Not only will the ladies be dealing with their typical fights, but they'll also be dealing with a pandemic. Many of the cast members, like Dr. Jackie Walters , worked on the front line throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Season 8 of Married to Medicine is underway, and with a new season comes more drama.

Jackie spoke with Distractify about her experience filming in these unprecedented times, as well as the state of her feud with Dr. Simone Whitmore (which we'll see more of this season).

Are Dr. Jackie and Simone friends again?

Jackie and Simone have had a long-standing feud spanning over the past few seasons. By the end of Season 7, the pair seemed to attempt at reconciling their friendship, but it wasn't smooth sailing as they'd hoped. Viewers see that tensions are still high between the two doctors at the beginning of Season 8, but will that get better as the season progresses? When asked about where she and Simone stand, Jackie was hesitant to speak for the both of them.

"I think we want to wait and allow the world to see that journey that we took on the show," Jackie said. "I mean we did a lot of hard work. I don't want to speak too soon, because, in my mind, I might think we're in a great place, but I just want to make that we both feel the same." She said when watching the season, seeing the other person's recap of the experience can put things into a different perspective, but Jackie seemed hopeful.

"We want the world to actually learn from us, whether it's what to do or what not to do," she said of their reconciliation. "I do believe life is about changing — and I don't mean seasons on the show, but just about our own personal growth. I believe people change." Sounds like both Simone and Jackie will be having some heart-to-hearts to look out for this season.