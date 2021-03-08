Dr. Jackie and Dr. Simone's Feud Might Be Over on 'Married to Medicine' (EXCLUSIVE)By Sara Belcher
Mar. 8 2021, Published 5:35 p.m. ET
Season 8 of Married to Medicine is underway, and with a new season comes more drama.
But this season will be a bit different than previous seasons; Lisa Nicole Cloud and Kari Wells rejoin the cast, along with newcomer Anila Sajja. Not only will the ladies be dealing with their typical fights, but they'll also be dealing with a pandemic. Many of the cast members, like Dr. Jackie Walters, worked on the front line throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jackie spoke with Distractify about her experience filming in these unprecedented times, as well as the state of her feud with Dr. Simone Whitmore (which we'll see more of this season).
Are Dr. Jackie and Simone friends again?
Jackie and Simone have had a long-standing feud spanning over the past few seasons. By the end of Season 7, the pair seemed to attempt at reconciling their friendship, but it wasn't smooth sailing as they'd hoped. Viewers see that tensions are still high between the two doctors at the beginning of Season 8, but will that get better as the season progresses?
When asked about where she and Simone stand, Jackie was hesitant to speak for the both of them.
"I think we want to wait and allow the world to see that journey that we took on the show," Jackie said. "I mean we did a lot of hard work. I don't want to speak too soon, because, in my mind, I might think we're in a great place, but I just want to make that we both feel the same."
She said when watching the season, seeing the other person's recap of the experience can put things into a different perspective, but Jackie seemed hopeful.
"We want the world to actually learn from us, whether it's what to do or what not to do," she said of their reconciliation. "I do believe life is about changing — and I don't mean seasons on the show, but just about our own personal growth. I believe people change."
Sounds like both Simone and Jackie will be having some heart-to-hearts to look out for this season.
Season 8 also takes a look at the doctors' experience working on the front line.
Season 8 was filming in the middle of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and since many of the cast members are doctors themselves, viewers get a closer look at the reality of the pandemic.
"I started out the year almost in a little bit of disbelief over how bad it really was going to be," Jackie admitted. "I really thought it was going to be one of those really bad cases of the flu... Shortly into the pandemic, I started to realize how serious it was."
She said working on the front lines often left her anxious, constantly wondering if she had unknowingly caught the virus — and if she's brought it home to her family, despite following all of the protocols. But Jackie said that once filming started, it became a bit of a distraction for her and the rest of the cast, giving them something else to focus on.
"Some days we weren't [sane]! And you'll see it on the show, sometimes the day got the best of us," she said. "On the flip side, [the show] gave us an outlet. Before filming, we would go to work, come home, and you would stay in the house. You couldn't go anywhere, you couldn't do anything... [Filming] was something to take our mind off of what happened at the office."
You can watch Season 8 of Married to Medicine on Bravo at 9 p.m. EST.