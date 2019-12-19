'Married to Medicine' Star Toya Bush-Harris Is Open About Her Ups and Downs in Life

These Atlanta socialites are ready to unload a season's worth of drama in the upcoming three-part reunion series of Married to Medicine. And, in the latest trailer that dropped about the Bravo special, there will be a ton of petty comments made, OMG moments, and an explosive showdown backstage between Dr. Simone Whitmore and Dr. Heavenly Kimes. Luckily there are a lot of doctors in the building ... you know, just in case things get physical.

One reality star that seemed to remain neutral during the cat fight clip was Detroit native Toya Bush-Harris. Fans certainly can't get enough of the mother-of-two who is married to Dr. Eugene Harris III. In Season 7, audiences watched as the reality star and her beau settled their finances and were able to move into their dream home, a quaint 9,000 square foot, six-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion. Yes, girl!

Source: Bravo

Toya definitely seems to be the life of the show on Married to Medicine. Seriously, getting carried in like a queen at her party was #iconic. While the reality star may not have any beef with her fellow co-stars, Toya has certainly been vocal about her ups and downs since being cast on the series. We love that Toya from Married to Medicine has been vocal about her year-long fitness journey.

In January, the Bravo star made a pledge to embrace her body and her gorgeous curves. "For years I’ve prayed on being a skinny Girl! 2019!!! I’m praying for Peace of Mind when it comes to my thickness! I am going to embrace my curves!!!" she captioned an Instagram pic of herself. "Not hide my Big o’l Butt and Continue to hit the Gym, eat healthy, but Love Me For ME!!!! [sic]."

Recently updating fans on her fitness progress, she posted a before-and-after pic of herself, which she captioned: "A DAY you can start making progress in your body I legit do these workouts [Flat Tummy app] anywhere, anytime and they are super easy to follow."

She added: "I haven't missed a day yet! I’m proud of how far I've come and I’m looking forward to the next few weeks of changes! Do yourself a favor and jump on board." Toya and her husband settled their tax debt. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Toya and her husband owed more than $150,000 in unpaid taxes from 2012-2013. Not wanting to hide their financial struggles with fans, Toya decided to let cameras in to watch the ups and downs.

Source: Instagram

In Season 4, the couple was forced to downsize their home and cut back on unnecessary expenses. Though Toya received a lot of criticism on social media, the reality star took it in stride. "Everyone likes to comment on the Harris' and our budget, but we take donations. Whenever you want to comment, I might even put a little Dropbox in the front where you can put your comment and your money," she jokingly told the Daily Dish in 2018.