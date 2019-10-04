Buffie's Husband May Be a Doctor, But the 'Married to Medicine' Star Has Created Her Own Wealth

There’s a new face on Married to Medicine’s seventh season, and she’s proving that success doesn't require a white doctor’s coat. Viewers first met Buffie Purselle on the Sept. 29 episode, and though her husband is a well-known and respected Atlanta psychiatrist, the confident beauty is wealthy in her own right. Here’s a quick introduction to the hardworking businesswoman.

Married to Medicine star Buffie Purselle helps her husband, David, run their two medical practices. The TV personality is first and foremost a tax and personal finance professional with her own retail tax practice in Atlanta, but she’s also heavily involved in her husband's psychiatric practice.

"The couple who works together stays together," Buffie recently wrote on Instagram next to a picture of the duo. The pair also operates a telemedicine practice in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where they live for half the year.

Source: Instagram

Buffie and David don’t have any children, but they do have two dogs, Louie and Prada, and are extremely close to their three nephews: Jalen, Aiden, and Terrence. The author has referred to her hubby as her "best friend" and "the most kind and giving human being ever born." On MTM, she openly gushed over her faithful spouse and got a little TMI with the other ladies.

"I take care of him 'cause I do tricks every night, so he be too tired to do anything else," she shared after Heavenly made a joke about David and the Purselles’ beautiful live-in house manager, Silvia.

Yes, Buffie’s house is big enough for a live-in house manager. When the MTM ladies arrived at Buffie’s home for a Fab and Frugal party, they were wowed by its size. One of the women even said that it "smells like old money."

Source: Bravo

When Buffie remarked that she’s on a budget, Toya teased, "Not when it comes to your house." The self-help book author replied, "[I’m] on a budget within my income bracket." In an on-camera confessional, Buffie said, "I would say that my family is comfortable, not wealthy," before adding, "Of course wealthy people say [they’re] comfortable."

What is Buffie’s net worth? Buffie and her husband’s exact net worth isn’t known, but the self-described "job creator" juggles multiple businesses on top of her accounting practice. The 41-year-old is the founder and managing member of Buffie, LLC, a small business management firm. She also runs The Creative Artist Group, a business management and concierge service "for busy film and TV creatives," as well as Crawl Before You Ball, a personal and business financial management company.

Source: Instagram

Plus, Buffie is no stranger to television. She’s appeared as a national tax and personal finance expert on HLN, CNN, and CNBC. "I think I just might be the black, curvy, fabulous Marcus Lemonis-in-the-making," she quipped in a 2017 interview, referring to the high-powered CEO worth $900 million. Buffie’s grandmother inspired her tax practice, called Buffie the Tax Heiress LLC.