Kary Brittingham Is the Newest Firecracker on 'RHOD,' and She's Already Fighting With Leeanne Locken

While the Season 4 trailer for The Real Housewives of Dallas included scenes of Leeanne Locken's wedding, a funeral for Brandi Redmond's bunny, and Kameron Westcott throwing a napkin at someone, the drama also features a new face to the franchise (and no, we're not talking about someone getting a facelift). Kary Brittingham is replacing Cary Deuber on the show (Cary will be seen as a "friend" on this season) and it's evident that she's more than willing to involve herself in all the chaos.

Kary is the first Mexican cast member on RHOD and she's reportedly even taking on Leeanne Locken, the show's most notorious villain. Who is Kary Brittingham from RHOD? Details on her husband, kids, career, and role on the show.

Kary has been married for 10 years, and the two have a blended family of four kids. Hailing from Guadalajara, Mexico, Kary has been living full-time in the U.S. since she attended college in Texas. Kary and her husband, Eduardo Brittingham, have been married for 10 years and they live down the street from castmate D'Andra Simmons and her husband. Kary is introduced to the show and the group of ladies as D'Andra's friend, which may explain why Kary ends up feuding with Leeanne (D'Andra and Leeanne have been at odds for years).

Before meeting Eduardo, Kary had three kids with her ex-husband. Her oldest, Sofia, is 21, and she's a senior at the University of Arkansas. She also has another daughter, Olivia, who just graduated from high school and a son, Alex, with her ex. She and Eduardo share a daughter together, Isabella Brittingham.

According to his LinkedIn page, Eduardo is the founder and CEO of Tu Familia Inc., an app for the Latinx community to share knowledge and expertise online. Kary owns a jewelry company called Kamo by Kary, which is set to open a brick-and-mortar location in the Dallas area.

Who does Kary Brittingham fight with on RHOD? In order to assure that you get asked on another season of a Bravo show, you have to be willing to bring the drama. Kary makes it clear quickly that she's not going to take herself out of any disagreements, like Cary Deuber did last season. Kary has posted several pictures on social media of herself with castmates Stephanie Hollman and Brandi Redmond, so it might be safe to assume that she bonds the most with them.

Source: Instagram

She seems to butt heads with Leeanne, who has one of the largest personalities on the show. Leeanne is also seen fighting with Kameron Westcott in the Season 4 trailer, so the show will surely be packed with drama. Kary also spoke out about her hesitations to be on the show on Instagram, but that she ended up having a good experience.

"I was very conflicted at first if I wanted to do this but anyone who knows me knows that I like to live life to the fullest!" she wrote. "I love an adventure and this has been definitely that! I have met amazing new people and I’m making lifelong friends along the way. I’m learning every day and growing as a person. This will be the biggest roller coaster ride — so excited to share this with all of you. Thank you to everyone [who has] been supportive, as I really needed it these past few months!"