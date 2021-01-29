Bravo's 'Married to Medicine' Season 8 Is Returning Without Mariah Huq

There’s no argument that Bravo’s hit reality show Married to Medicine has been a breath of fresh air for many viewers. A nice change of pace from the typical reality television content, this show features medical professionals and their wives in Atlanta. And fans have become obsessed with the Southern charm and sass that the ladies bring to the table.

So, it’s no surprise that fans have been waiting with bated breath for Season 8 to return. And while the ladies have been serving up the drama on the show, tensions have been running high behind the scenes with cast member and executive producer Mariah Huq . So, it has left many fans to ask: Where is Mariah and will she return to Married to Medicine? Here’s the full scoop.

According to The Grio , Mariah will not be featured on Season 8 of Married to Medicine. In fact, the producers have added a new woman into the mix. "The show is welcoming newcomer Anila Sajja, who is married to Dr. Kiran Sajja," the site reports.

Despite the drama, fans have loved Mariah through it all. So, once the Season 8 trailer was released with Mariah being noticeably absent, fans have been scrambling for answers. That said, Mariah will not be returning to the show for this season.

If you follow the show, then you know that Mariah’s friendship with Quad Webb was tested and eventually fell apart. Once the former friends were accusing each other of lies and things spilled over to including their families, there was no hope in reconciling. Her issues with Dr. Heavenly Kimes have also hit a fever pitch as she said some things pertaining to her marriage to Dr. Damon Kimes.

Although Mariah is not a medical professional, she is a major part of Married to Medicine. Not only is Mariah a heavy-hitter in the Atlanta charitable world, she’s a socialite who has a lot of status in the social scene. Not to mention, her husband, Dr. Aydin Huq, is an emergency room physician. She’s also known as having a strong personality, which many of her cast members can attest to.

Does Mariah suing Bravo have anything to do with her absence from 'Married to Medicine' Season 8?

It's not news that Bravo has been under a microscope lately as they have been accused of discrimination. And Mariah made headlines after it was announced that she planned to sue the network, along with the show producers, FremantleMedia North America, and Purveyors of Pop.

And the news is troublesome, especially because Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes called out the network for discrimination in the past and has asked fans to boycott Bravo altogether. Since it seems that Mariah and Nene are aligned with their beliefs, fans are wondering if her lawsuit cost her a spot on the show.

The truth is, the answer is very unclear. Mariah has been tight-lipped about her lawsuit affecting her status on the show and Bravo has also been silent. However, it is fair to assume that it may have something to do with her absence since she has accused the network of serious allegations. All About The Tea reports that Mariah's suit accuses the network and producers of "breach of contract, breach of joint venture agreement, failure to prevent harassment and retaliation."

Even with the drama going on, fans have not stopped sharing their opinions about Mariah not being on Season 8. Many viewers believe that what she brings to the table is unmatched, while others think she does have a reason to sue and are standing behind her.

I agree totally, Nene’s head got big and she forgot she was an employee just like the other housewives. Mariah Huq was done DIRTY bec Bravo literally stole her show from under her. Mariah created Married to Medicine and was naive. Black Women are unprotected. — Kennedy Dandridge (@KenyattaDandri3) January 28, 2021 Source: Twitter