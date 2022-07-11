Quad Webb Has a New Roommate on 'Married to Medicine' Season 9 — Her Nephew, Mason

Since Married to Medicine premiered in 2013, Quad Webb has been a key player in the Atlanta friend group of doctors and doctors' wives. From her friendship-turned-frenemy-ship with Mariah Huq to her marital issues with her now-ex, Dr. Gregory Lunceford, to her shady one-liners, Quad has provided viewers with plenty of entertainment over the years.

After her divorce from Dr. Gregory, Quad appeared on the eighth season in a recurring role. Fast-forward to Season 9, and Quad is officially back on the show in a full-time capacity.