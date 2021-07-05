'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb Revealed That She Recently Bought a New Home

'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb Revealed That She Recently Bought a New HomeBy Leila Kozma
Jul. 5 2021, Published 9:46 a.m. ET
The cast of Married to Medicine has been busy.
On top of the latest conflicts — take, for instance, the epic moment Dr. Heavenly Kimes accused Toya Bush-Harris of acting too blunt in Season 8 Episode 17 — the stars have also been causing a stir in the property market.
Quad Webb, Dr. Jackie Walters, and Toya are just some of the Married to Medicine stars who either invested in a new house, did a refurb, or have started looking for a spot.
Quad Webb unveiled her new bachelorette pad in the spring of 2021.
Quad took to Instagram to reveal that she moved out of her townhouse in the spring of 2021. As a video she posted on Instagram on April 18, 2021, shows, the lavish home boasts a natural swimming pool, a jacuzzi, and a spacious deck area perfect for charging up the glow (aka sunbathing.)
"Never worry about what others say; can't block what God blessed!" Quad captioned the Instagram post. "It feels good to be an example showing women what they can accomplish on their own. This is what it looks like when you keep it in the family!"
Quad likely acquired the property with the help of Jenea Kennedy, the award-winning realtor she also tagged in the post.
Quad and Toya got caught up in a scuffle over Quad's old place.
Toya once described Quad's place as a "bulls--t a-- apartment" in an Instagram Live, as per Bravo. Needless to add, the dismissive remark didn't exactly bode well with Quad.
"When I said what I said a "bulls--t a-- apartment," I didn't know what she lived in," Toya further elaborated in a confessional. "She could have lived in a box."
To retort, Quad brushed up her apparent knowledge of Toya's financial situation, accusing her of taking out a personal loan worth $100,000 and a home loan.
"Toya feels like having certain cars or a certain house, living in a certain zip code, it validates her," Quad claimed. "She don't give a damn if she work Eugene into an early grave or if spends the money before it's even made, she doesn't give a f---."
Toya worked up the courage for an apology in Season 8, Episode 17 of Married to Medicine.
"I should not have been tipsy on the Live and used the word 'apartment' and been so negative against you," she said, before telling show host Andy Cohen that "You know, I walked into the townhouse, and I said that house, it was beautiful ... I said I would live there. I would."
Toya announced that she was ready to move again only recently.
In the fall of 2020, Toya listed her five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home for a jaw-dropping $3,525 million.
As she revealed in the spring of 2021, she already had her eyes set on an even better place — one that boasts a more spectacular view than her old digs. It's uncertain if she has managed to strike up a deal on either one of the properties yet.
Catch new episodes of Married to Medicine every Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.