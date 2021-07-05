'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb Revealed That She Recently Bought a New Home

The cast of Married to Medicine has been busy.

On top of the latest conflicts — take, for instance, the epic moment Dr. Heavenly Kimes accused Toya Bush-Harris of acting too blunt in Season 8 Episode 17 — the stars have also been causing a stir in the property market.

Quad Webb, Dr. Jackie Walters, and Toya are just some of the Married to Medicine stars who either invested in a new house, did a refurb, or have started looking for a spot.