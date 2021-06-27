Did Contessa File for Divorce on 'Married to Medicine'? It's Not Looking Good

In June 2021, an exclusive revealed Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and her husband Scott are separating. The Married to Medicine couple have been having issues for a while now, so fans are likely not super surprised by their split. In a sneak peek of the first part of the Married to Medicine reunion, Dr. Jackie Walters talks about what went down between Dr. Contessa and Scott in Season 8.

"I'm confused by what Contessa is saying to Scott sometimes. So I would imagine Scott may be confused by the message, because one day Contessa is very upset about it but then I see like hey, they're on a trip, hanging out, kicking it, what happened?" Dr. Jackie says . "It's like you're giving him a pass," Toya Bush-Harris added.

Contessa responded, saying they've been married for 16 years and have three children together — so it's hard to know what to do when you've been together that long and have a family to think about. She said, "Yeah because we have three children and we're married. We've been married for 16 years. I guess the question is should I just be mad all the time? Angry and throwing my shoes?"

Did Contessa file for divorce?

Contessa has filed for a separation, not a divorce. A separation may not mean the couple is automatically heading toward a divorce, but it's certainly not a good sign. Especially since there have been rumors Scott has other girlfriends, and that he's not being honest or faithful. Worst of all, we saw Contessa finding out about Scott's infidelity through one of her daughters in Season 8.



Toya told People TV's Reality Check series, "I talk to Contessa quite often and I just let her know that basically girl, you know in your heart when your man is not being honest and he's not being faithful or truthful and I think that she has to make decisions for herself but also for her daughters."

She continued, "I said, 'You're the example they're going to follow and right now with your daughter having to make excuses for their father is a very sad scenario.' I said, 'I just feel like what your husband has allowed the world to see is disheartening and now you have to make some really important decisions and I think at the reunion, even more decisions.'"

One fan took to Twitter and wrote, "Oh no ... I don't even care for Dr. Contessa half the time but I hope she divorces the hell out of Dr. Scott. What an awful man."

Oh no ... I don't even care for Dr. Contessa half the time but I hope she divorces the hell out of Dr. Scott. What an awful man.

"I definitely foresee a divorce between Dr Contessa and Dr Scott. They bicker the same way Adrienne Maloof and Dr Nassif did on #RHOBH, look how that ended. Contessa resents Scott, she's forever scolding him and he's fed up," another tweeted their two cents.

I definitely foresee a divorce between Dr Contessa and Dr Scott. They bicker the same way Adrienne Maloof and Dr Nassif did on #RHOBH, look how that ended. Contessa resents Scott, she's forever scolding him and he's fed up, nowonder he's cheating #Married2Med

As previously stated, Contessa and Scott haven't been on the best of terms for a while. One fan wrote in 2019, "I can’t wait for Dr. Scott to divorce Contessa."

I can't wait for Dr. Scott to divorce Contessa