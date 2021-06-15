Logo
Dr. Contessa and Dr. Scott
Dr. Contessa Confronts Dr. Scott About Cheating Rumors in New 'Married to Medicine' Clip (EXCLUSIVE)

Jun. 15 2021, Published 4:58 p.m. ET

It's been an eventful season on Married to Medicine, but the biggest piece of drama seems to be between Dr. Contessa and Dr. Scott Metcalfe. The pair recently celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary, but things aren't as blissful as they seem to be.

Rumors have started circulating among the ladies that Dr. Scott has been cheating on his wife, but are they true — and more importantly, how does Dr. Contessa respond?

Distractify has obtained an exclusive clip of Dr. Contessa — and the other women — confronting Dr. Scott.

Quad Webb, Dr. Jackie, and Dr. Contessa
Source: Bravo
Dr. Contessa recently revealed that she and Dr. Scott are having marriage problems.

During the girls' trip to Jekyll Island, Dr. Contessa confided in two of her friends about her recent marital issues with Dr. Scott. In the clip, she says that she learned that her husband has been talking with a woman who is his "life coach" for the past seven months — a relationship she says is "inappropriate."

But despite knowing things are not OK in her marriage, Dr. Contessa doesn't seem to want to face the issue head-on and doesn't seem to be considering divorce.

"You're talking to two people who went through some things and who handled it very differently," Dr. Jackie Walters says.

"Actually three people. One who said, 'I'm going to choose to get divorced,' one who said, 'I'm going to stick it out,' and I said, I'm going to stick my head in the sand," she says. "We all three addressed it, just in different ways."

But these marital problems have started affecting her whole family, and Dr. Contessa admits her daughter knows something is up.

"I do know the kids know," she says. "Laila will say stuff like, 'Daddy has a girlfriend.'"

Despite all of this, Dr. Contessa maintains that she is afraid to confront the issue head-on and hopes that it will resolve on its own.

"I feel like if I wait it out a while, he'll come around," she says, teary-eyed.

The girls confront Dr. Scott in this exclusive clip.

While Dr. Contessa confides in Dr. Jackie and Quad Webb about her marital problems, the ladies decide to confront Dr. Scott during dinner to see if they can solve the situation — but the conversation doesn't go as well as they'd hoped it would.

"I did feel like I needed a council of my sisters. And because they're all married, I did open up a little bit," Dr. Contessa admits to her husband after some of the ladies begin questioning him.

But Dr. Scott seems to immediately take a defensive stance against the ladies' questioning.

"I think every marriage has difficulties," he says. "I don't know what y'all have been talking about, but we talk as well. We may not communicate as well as we should all the time but we communicate. She is me. I got her. She got me. We know that. You know that. Do you know that?"

You can watch the whole conversation unfold in the clip below.

See how Dr. Contessa and Dr. Scott address their marital problems when Married to Medicine airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

