Will 'Married to Medicine' Have the Same Fate as Its Los Angeles Spin-Off?

TV can be a fickle business, and it's difficult for production companies and/or networks to predict what is going to be a hit. Whenever a show can gain enough traction to captivate viewers for multiple years, it's considered a home run, and this is true for both scripted and reality TV programs.

Even if viewership drops, there are still devoted fans who begin to wonder where new episodes of their favorite show have gone. Most recently, Married to Medicine fans want to know: Is the series canceled?