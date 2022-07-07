Jennifer Todryk of 'No Demo Reno' Married Her Husband Exactly One Year After They Met
The HGTV show No Demo Reno has been on the network for two seasons but fans already love its star. Jennifer Todryk actually got her start on Instagram, where she has more than 1 million followers. That transformed itself into a reality TV show that demonstrates her love of flipping homes.
Aside from her love of renovations, Jennifer has a husband and kids (and dog) she lives for. But who is her husband and how long have the two been together? It turns out that she and the man in her life have a long history together. Here's what we know about him and his own career.
Who is Jennifer Todryk's husband?
Jennifer is married to Mike Todryk. Thanks to an Instagram post, we know the couple has been together for 11 years. On July 7, 2021, he posted about a trip they took to Cabo to celebrate their 10-year anniversary. Here, he called Jennifer his best friend and although he had a great time, he wanted to get back to their kids.
In the following post, Mike said happy birthday to Jennifer and had nothing but lovely things to say about his wife. "You are the most amazing wife, mother of our kids, and friend a man could ask for," the caption says in part. In addition to saying that she's "stunningly beautiful," he said that he can't wait to see what 2022 has in store for them.
In a blog post, Jennifer said that she and Mike met on Aug. 6, 2010. They must have started dating pretty soon afterward because the couple got married on the same day a year later in Cancún, Mexico. Together, Jennifer and Mike have three kids: Von, Berkley, and Vivienne. They were born in 2013, 2015, and 2018, respectively, and have adorable nicknames. Von is Vonster-the-Monster, Berkley is Berkley Bear, and Vivienne is Vivster.
What does Jennifer Todryk's husband do for a living?
On Mike's Instagram, he's labeled simply as an entrepreneur — but there's more to his job history than that. His LinkedIn profile says that he was in the U.S. Military from 1994 to 1998. Then in 2015, he attended Southern Methodist University and obtained a business degree. From there, his career pivoted into sales.
For some time, Mike took his sales experience to St. Jude Medical and Abbott later on. Now, he runs his own businesses. In the Dallas area, he runs his own coffee shop called Armor Coffee Co. On top of that, he owns the Armor Brewing Company. Both of these ventures are fairly new. In fact, the brewing company is less than a year old.
On its website, the Armor Brewing Company said that it's going to open in Allen, Texas in 2022 — but no exact date has been given. Plus, no updates have been given on its social media. But they are looking for employees now. The establishment wants people to work in both front and back-of-house positions.
You can watch No Demo Reno Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.