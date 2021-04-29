Tony Taveras Is an Award-Winning Bodybuilder and the Star of 'No Demo Reno'

When he is not busy sharing inspirational workout videos on his Instagram page (where he has 110,000 followers and counting), Tony Taveras likes to make use of his otherworldly physical abilities by helping out on the set of No Demo Reno . A certified IFBB Classic Physique Pro, Tony is an award-winning bodybuilder, businessman, and, according to at least some of the viewers, the real star of No Demo Reno.

A lifelong football fan, Tony wanted to be in the NFL before he found his real passion: bodybuilding. These days, Tony likes to challenge himself by attending what can only be described as backbreaking training sessions — some of which also make it to his popular Instagram account. When he is not in the gym, he can often be found on the set of No Demo Reno.

Tony played college football at the University of North Texas before switching to bodybuilding full-time, he explained in an interview with NPCNewsOnline . Renowned for his incredible discipline and organizational skills, Tony somehow manages to find enough time in a day to attend super arduous workouts, manage a company, Linear Roofing & General Contractors, and shoot No Demo Reno. Talk about wearing multiple hats!

Tony frequently appears on 'No Demo Reno' as a general contractor.

As the general contractor on No Demo Reno, Tony has stolen viewers' hearts with his knowledgeable approach, charismatic personality, and of course, killer looks. On No Demo Reno, he helps install roofs, takes out walls, picks out the right materials for a refurb, and takes on many other tasks.

Most No Demo Reno fans will recognize him as one of Jennifer Todryk's go-to collaborators, but Tony also happens to be the vice president of a fast-growing company, Linear Roofing & General Contractors LLC. As Tony revealed in a March 2021 Instagram post, the company is about to undergo a sweeping expansion, with new locations set to open on the East Coast.

"A major accomplishment in the timeline of our company @linear_roofing. @kirtsting @linearguy21 and I officially had our first dinner in Florida with many recruits looking to help us expand on the east coast of the U.S. This will be an incredible market for us as we now are becoming a national brand and authority figure in the industry. Some dream of moments like this and others make it a reality. #linearroofing #10xrule," Tony shared on Instagram.