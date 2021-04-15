Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas Will Be Your New Favorite HGTV Couple

Oh hey, HGTV lovers: there's a new home improvement show you're about to get hooked on. Bargain Block premieres tonight, and it's about a couple (Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas) who purchase rundown homes in Detroit (some for as cheap as $1,000), and renovate them. Once the duo are done flipping the homes, real estate pro Shea Hicks-Whitfield sells the dream properties to first-time home buyers at an affordable price.

Each of the houses, once Keith and Evan are done with them, are sold for under $100,000. "The big, unique quality of the show is we're taking forgotten and abandoned houses — a lot of them are on demo lists — and they're in areas that are really hard hit. We're grabbing as many of them and giving them a design flair on a budget. I like to think of it as high design for as little money as possible," Keith said.

While you may know that Keith and Evan own a design and furniture store called Nine Furniture + Design, you might be curious about their personal life.

It's unclear if Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are married, since the couple hasn't shared much personal information about themselves online or on social media. We do know that they've been together for more than seven years. They moved to Detroit in 2017 after living in Denver, Colo. Evan is originally from the Midwest and Keith is from West Texas. Both are likely to be in their 30s or early 40s.

It's unknown if Keith and Evan have kids, but if you look through their social media accounts, it doesn't seem likely. For now (and to our knowledge), Bargain Block is their baby, but they do have a fur baby named Belle!

What's Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas' net worth?

It's unknown how profitable Nine Furniture + Design is (although after the Bargain Block premiere, we're going to guess that interest will definitely go up!), and making a ton of money isn't the point of Bargain Block, as Keith and Evan purchase homes around $1,000, fix them up for around $40,000 to 45,000, and sell them between $60,000 to $100,000. At most, they may be making $55,000 per house.

We're assuming Keith and Evan own their own home which they renovated by themselves, but we don't know what it's worth. At this point, it's also unclear what they're being paid by HGTV. Basically, their net worth is hard to calculate — but Bargain Block is sure to be a huge hit. Just don't expect to see any mansions on the show — Keith and Evan are not about the grandeur, but would rather highlight how to make things charming and functional on a budget.

