HGTV's 'Rock the Block' Houses Are for Sale Through a Local Realty Group

And Rock the Block has a who's who of pros from the network ready to transform beautiful spaces. But are the houses that they make for sale?

If you're a fully domesticated animal like myself, then you've probably got a huge obsession with HGTV. Sure, you might not be handy, but it's still pretty entertaining to watch someone else turn their home into the domicile of their dreams.

Yes, the 'Rock the Block' houses in the popular show are indeed for sale.

Not only are they for sale, but some fans of the show have already bought them and moved their families inside. Like Gloria Tsang Winnick who purchased one of the four Rock the Block projects in Pardee Homes' Aliento community, situated in Santa Clarita, Calif.

Source: HGTV

Article continues below advertisement

Gloria was over the moon that Leanne Ford of Restored by the Fords had worked on the home she purchased: "We had a house in the West Adams area of Los Angeles, and it was a 100-year-old craftsman. We were always watching HGTV to get ideas about fixing your own house, and it’s just something that we really like to watch … I’ve always really liked Leanne’s work, so when I realized she was doing that show, we watched it."

Gloria said that she didn't immediately recognize the area the home was located in. In fact, she had never even been up to Santa Clarita before seeing the house and falling in love with it. "It kind of looked like Palm Springs to me because of the topography," she said. "I’ve never been up to Santa Clarita, so I didn’t even know it really existed."

Article continues below advertisement

"I fell in love with the house that Leanne was doing just because it’s very my aesthetic and very unique and original," she continued. Gloria decided to email HGTV to find out what the network was doing with the homes, which is how she discovered they were being put up for sale. At the time, the Winnick family had zero intentions of selling their house, but they wanted to see the Rock the Block house for themselves.

The moment you feel like you're going to throw up waiting to find out who the winner of Rock the Block season 2 is! Tonight at 9/8c🤣🤣#rocktheblock #hgtv #teamBrika #nervous #seasonfinale #lovethiscrew pic.twitter.com/AGRv9joE9J — Mika Mcgee Kleinschmidt (@mikamakesmoves) April 12, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

"We ended up coming up and, of course, I fell in love with the house entirely — still not thinking there was any way I could ever buy it," she revealed. But after seeing the neighborhood that the house was situated in, she started imagining her 3-year-old son growing up there, and it just felt like the perfect fit.

Three months after speaking with her real estate agent and putting their home up for sale, the Winnicks were in contract for their dream home, which was a wonderful "compromise" for both Gloria and her husband. He had always wanted a newly built house, while she favored the charm of older homes.

Article continues below advertisement

i watched rock the block every week for a month just for this ending are you serious — bewy (@itsbewyc) April 13, 2021

In a way, they were able to have their cake and eat it, too. The house packed the OG aesthetic that Gloria loved, but with all modern renovations and updates that made her husband happy. To top it all off, it was in a community that they're excited about raising their young son in.