Mike Holmes From 'Rock the Block' Has Been With His Girlfriend for Years

If you were a fan of the first season of Rock the Block , the concept for Season 2 may be just what you're looking for. Now, there will be teams of two working on each house to complete projects. This is going to mean even bigger houses and even bigger competition than before and you'll get to see some of your faves come back including Season 1's winner, Jasmine Roth and TV personality Alison Victoria.

Included in that list of faves is Mike Holmes, who's back this season for the Dream Teams version of Rock the Block, and even more than his appearance on the show, fans are wondering about his love life.

Although he keeps that part of his life private, it does look like Mike is a family man. Not only does he have three kids, but he's a grandpa and he's been married once before.