Mike Holmes From 'Rock the Block' Has Been With His Girlfriend for Years

Mike Holmes From 'Rock the Block' Has Been With His Girlfriend for YearsBy Kori Williams
Apr. 6 2021, Published 10:30 a.m. ET
If you were a fan of the first season of Rock the Block, the concept for Season 2 may be just what you're looking for. Now, there will be teams of two working on each house to complete projects. This is going to mean even bigger houses and even bigger competition than before and you'll get to see some of your faves come back including Season 1's winner, Jasmine Roth and TV personality Alison Victoria.
Included in that list of faves is Mike Holmes, who's back this season for the Dream Teams version of Rock the Block, and even more than his appearance on the show, fans are wondering about his love life.
Although he keeps that part of his life private, it does look like Mike is a family man. Not only does he have three kids, but he's a grandpa and he's been married once before.
Is Mike Holmes married?
Some rumors say that Mike got married in secret, but as we know, Mike hasn't said that he's married. But that doesn't mean that he doesn't have someone special in his life. Although he keeps it relatively private, he is in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, a model named Anna Zappia.
Reports say they've been together since 2000 the couple doesn't have any children together. Even still, it's said that Mike refers to Anna as his wife.
But Mike has been married before. Back in the 1980s, he married his ex-wife Alexandra Lorex. She's said to be his childhood sweetheart, but they divorced in the 1990s because of a recession at the time.
The hard financial times hit Mike's business hard and those troubles reportedly transferred into their home life and the marriage ended. But it wasn't all bad.
This marriage gave Mike all of his children and they have all grown up to be successful in their own ways.
Mike is a proud dad to kids Amanda, Mike Jr., and Sherry.
With his first wife Alexandra, Mike has three kids: Amanda, Mike Holmes Jr., and Sherry. And they seem to take after their dad when it comes to a career choice. He's worked with Both Sherry and his son on different home renovation projects and you can see them posted on his Instagram.
Sherry is also on TV alongside her dad. All three of them star in the show Holmes Family Effect where they give back to deserving people with upgrades to their living space.
Mike also has a granddaughter. His daughter Sherry has a daughter named Cali and every so often, she makes it onto grandpa's Instagram. In fact, all of his kids are married.
Mike's eldest daughter Amanda took a different route in life. While her father and siblings are public figures and have appeared on multiple TV shows, Amanda chooses to live a private life. She doesn't appear on any of the shows the rest of her family does and she's not working in the construction field.