'Rock the Block' Season 2 Will Be Even Bigger and Better Than Season 1

'Rock the Block' Season 2 Will Be Even Bigger and Better Than Season 1By Jamie Lerner
Mar. 2 2021, Published 9:34 p.m. ET
The HGTV show Rock the Block has been rocking households ever since it was a major hit in 2019. This means that Season 2 will get a whole new makeover, just like the houses on the show. Rock the Block Season 2 will be in a different neighborhood where there will be some different rules, different contestants, a different host, and different judges, but with the same basic premise.
Rock the Block follows contestants as they flip newly built identical houses in the same neighborhood. It’s no surprise Rock the Block was a hit, considering the fact that people love transformations and also love to learn how to make money with real estate. Season 1 was filmed in Santa Clarita, Calif., but where was Rock the Block Season 2 filmed?
Season 2 of ‘Rock the Block’ was filmed in Paulding County, Ga.
According to The Cinemaholic, Rock the Block Season 2 was filmed in Paulding County, Ga. Paulding County is actually part of the greater Atlanta metropolitan area, so the houses are in a prime location to be close enough to the city but still have suburban value. However, that’s not the only thing that’s different about Season 2 of Rock the Block.
In the first season, Pardee Homes Los Angeles built the properties, but in Season 2, the building team will be a bit more involved. The properties were constructed by Harvest Homes LLC, who will also play a role in renovating the homes.
Local people near where ‘Rock the Block’ Season 2 was filmed took notice.
The homes are all on Dabbs Bridge Road, which did not go unnoticed by the residents of Paulding County. In October, a Georgia neighbor asked the Dallas-Hiram Patch what was being filmed there. According to this neighbor, the basecamp was at a church between Route 61 and Harmony Grove.
Upon doing some real estate research, the average selling price for a house in the area is about $500,000, but on Zillow there are houses on Dabbs Bridge Road worth as much as $900,000. With the newly built houses and professional renovations, we will definitely see some pricey houses as a result of Rock the Block.
There are other changes aside from where ‘Rock the Block’ Season 2 is being filmed.
For the second season, there will be four teams of two professional home renovators and designers instead of two teams. There will also be a higher cash prize for the house with the highest value, as well as a $225,000 budget as opposed to $175,000 to flip their houses. Finally, the star power will be way higher. The contestants, judges, and host Ty Pennington are all a major draw for the HGTV show.
Season 2 of Rock the Block will include personalities from Holmes on Holmes, Windy City Rehab, Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House, My Lottery Dream Home, 50K Three Ways, and 100 Day Dream Home. Jane Latman, the HGTV president, shared to The Wrap, “Nothing says high stakes like double the stardom, double the personalities, and double the fun!”
Rock the Block Season 2 premieres on Monday, March 8, at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and will stream the same day on Discovery Plus.