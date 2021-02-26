From Flipping Houses to TV Stars: Meet Jon and Mary From HGTV's 'Going for Sold'

Jon Pierre and his wife, Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin, left their day jobs to start a home renovation business. Fortunately, their work of flipping houses in Houston got the attention of HGTV. They now have their own show on HGTV , Going for Sold.

Mary, a former flight attendant, has become a full-time designer who helps in their home investment company, Harper Raine Homes LLC, named after their oldest kid, Harper. Jon and Mary take care of all aspects that potential home buyers need, from buying to design and consulting.

Jon and Mary not only have a thriving business in Houston, but they are the parents of two young kids , and if their plates aren't already full, the pair has a new television show in the works. Meet the power couple who are living their dream!

Jon and Mary share many photos of their kids on social media and have said that the main reason they do all they do in life is for Harper and Grayson.

About three years later, after Jon and Mary had flipped their third house, they were chosen to do a pilot episode for a home renovation show. In an interview with VoyageHouston in March of 2020, the couple talked about the pilot, their show, and kids. They said, "After going through the entire process we were chosen to do a pilot episode. At the same time, we had also welcomed our second child, Grayson Skye. A year later, we filmed six more episodes of our very own show on HGTV entitled Going For Sold."

In 2015, the couple welcomed their first kid, a daughter who they named Harper. Jon was home with Harper, while Mary was still working as a flight attendant at American Airlines. While he was on dad duty, Jon was also studying to get his real estate license. Once Jon obtained his license and began building some clientele, he and Mary started their business.

Jon and Mary knew they had what it took to flip houses.

In an interview with Click2Houston, Jon talks about how the pair got into the flipping houses game. He said, “We did have solid jobs that we really liked. Just by deciding, I wanted more, we stepped out on faith and belief in ourselves and said, ‘Hey, what we see in HGTV, we can actually do.’ It was kind of a blind leap of faith. And it’s scary. It’s still scary, but we are here now, and we’re happy to have made the jump." Seven years ago, they took the leap and it definitely has paid off.

Jon decided to say goodbye to his job in the Houston oil and gas industry, and became a licensed realtor and a home investor. Mary and Jon create customized renovations for outdated homes and have a knack for knowing what appeals to busy families moving to the Houston area. Their talent combined with social media is what landed them on the popular cable network. Going for Sold premiered back in 2019, and it documents how the two deal with the real estate market's realities in the city of Houston.

