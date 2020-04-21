Tamara Day and Dad Ward Schraeder Are the Dynamic Duo Behind 'Bargain Mansions'

Since 2017, Tamara Day has been hosting and designing on Bargain Mansions, which airs on both HGTV and the DIY Network.

When it comes to watching TV, there's very little that's more comforting than the offerings on HGTV . From House Hunters to Flip or Flop to reruns of Fixer Upper, the calm narration and the satisfying before and after footage makes the network a hotspot for people looking for an escape.

On the show, Tamara and her dad, Ward Schraeder, select sprawling dilapidated homes in the Kansas City area to breathe new life into. Tamara always manages to buy the properties for a low price, and she often selects homes that have fallen apart as a result of an ongoing foreclosure.

Who is Tamara Day's dad? Find out more about the Bargain Mansions host below, including her family life, and how she and her dad got into big home renovations in the first place.

The duo is one of the most beloved on HGTV , and it's no surprise that there's a long family history when it comes to home renovations.

Who is Tamara Day's dad?

Tamara's love for renovating and fixing homes definitely originated from dad Ward Schraeder. Per his website, the handyman's first project was when he helped his father rebuild his grandfather's ranch home in Kansas City. When Ward and wife Trish Schraeder lived in Iowa, they had their kids help them finish a renovation that was started by a professional crew.

Ward explained that toward the end of the renovation, he realized that he could not afford to have an outside crew finish the work. He decided to teach his kids the value of hard work and tricks of the trade, so the family worked on finishing the renovation together on the weekends. "Out of sheer necessity, we couldn't afford to have it finished, so I did the painting, basement construction, and decking to finish the home," Ward wrote on his website.

Source: Instagram

Once the work was done, Ward realized he had developed a passion for fixing up homes. He subsequently remodeled two other houses in the area. He soon shifted his focus to commercial properties, specifically medical ones. Ward's interest in finding diamonds in the rough rubbed off on Tamara. Her experience fixing up her family home and the other buildings on the farm's property as a child encouraged her to pursue big home renovations later.