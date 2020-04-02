If Tarek and Christina Have Their Own Shows, What Happens to 'Flip or Flop'?

There's some concern over whether or not Flip or Flop will return to our screens. The biggest reasons are its spinoff shows.

Christina's show with her new husband Ant Anstead, Christina on the Coast, follows her as she does what she does best: turning outdated properties into high-end, high-value spaces. But it also functions as more of a personal reality show than its predecessor. Not only does it show off her professional skills, but it also follows her journey as a wife and mother.