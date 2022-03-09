How to Get on 'Fix My Flip': Here's What to Know About the HGTV Show's Casting Process

Page revealed that viewers will be in for some surprises, as there is some pushback along the way.

"There are some twists and turns in this show," Page told HGTV. "Because no, not everybody takes my advice! It gets dramatic. It gets deep!"

In the high-stakes world of flipping, anything can happen.

Catch the season premiere of Fix My Flip on Thursday March 10, 2022, at 9 p.m. on HGTV.