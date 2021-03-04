'Flip or Flop Nashville's' Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins Are Friends Despite Their Breakup

For some people, there’s nothing worse than having to work with an ex. And depending on what you do for a living, you may have to bite the bullet for the sake of your job. While most people prefer to steer clear of their exes due to a nasty breakup or simply not wanting to be around them, that’s not the case for Flip or Flop Nashville ’s Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins .

While both Page and DeRon have been open about dating each other in the past, the two seem to have a very good business relationship. After all, they do say that money can solve a lot of problems and ease any issues. However, since the two seem to have no ill will toward each other, fans have become even more intrigued with their relationship.

Keep reading to learn all about how the former exes are able to work with one another.