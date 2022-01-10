The HGTV Dream Home Sweepstakes Is Back — and It's Better Than Ever Before

One of the most popular sweepstakes out there, the HGTV Dream Home continues to attract millions of entries every year. First held in 1997, the prize-draw puts the work of visionary architects like Dylan Eastman and sought-after interior designers like Brian Patrick Flynn into the focal point.

With the 26th house up for grabs in 2022, the HGTV Deam Home marks a rare opportunity for home seekers eager to snatch up a high-end property furbished with the latest gadgets.