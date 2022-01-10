The HGTV Dream Home Sweepstakes Is Back — and It's Better Than Ever Before

The HGTV Dream Home Sweepstakes Is Back — and It's Better Than Ever BeforeBy Leila Kozma
Jan. 10 2022, Published 10:58 a.m. ET
One of the most popular sweepstakes out there, the HGTV Dream Home continues to attract millions of entries every year. First held in 1997, the prize-draw puts the work of visionary architects like Dylan Eastman and sought-after interior designers like Brian Patrick Flynn into the focal point.
With the 26th house up for grabs in 2022, the HGTV Deam Home marks a rare opportunity for home seekers eager to snatch up a high-end property furbished with the latest gadgets.
The idyllic town of Warren, Vt., serves as the location of the HGTV Dream Home 2022.
Held every year since 1997, the HGTV Dream Home has featured impeccably built and tastefully-decorated homes in locations like Jackson Hole, Wyo.; Beaufort, S.C.; and Rosemary Beach, Fla. in the past. In perfect alignment with architectural trends, the giveaway has further popularized the work of home decorator and longtime HGTV collaborator Linda Woodrum, Movie and a Makeover alum Brian Patrick Flynn, and many many others.
The HGTV Dream Home 2022 sweepstakes invites would-be homeowners to learn more about the vibrant cultural life and history of Warren, a peaceful small town in Vermont. Home to the Sugarbush Resort, a popular mountain resort, the Ole's Cross Country Center, a ski center, and many others, Warren is a sought-after location.
The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom luxury cabin prized at more than $2.4 million boasts spectacular views of the nearby forests. Blending tradition with the latest trends, the house boasts a two-car garage, heated outdoor pool, and hot tub, two seating areas with fire pits, and plenty of other perks.
"We really tried to work in this whole four-season concept, modern insulation, energy efficiency, thinking about the environment," Dylan Eastman, the designer of the HGTV Dream Home 2022, told MyNBC5-WPTZ. "I'd say that out of all the houses that I've done for the network, this is one of my top choices."
What's more, the two-floor cabin boasts stainless steel kitchen appliances, high-ceilinged bedrooms, a full-size murphy bed, and windows directly opening to a beautiful slice of nature. A 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer and $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage are just some of the other extras awaiting the lucky winner of the HGTV Dream Home 2022, per PR Newswire.
Ready to win the HGTV Dream Home 2022? Here's what you have to do.
The sweepstakes opened on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at 9 a.m. EST. Those eager to apply are able to do so until Feb. 17, 2021. The HGTV Dream Home 2022 competition officially closes at 5 p.m.
As for the eligibility criteria? Only those aged 21 and above who are legal residents of the U.S. and D.C., including territories, possessions, and commonwealths, can apply. Head over to HGTV to learn more about the relevant rules.
Some HGTV Dream Home winners decided to cash in their prize.
Maintaining a luxury home comes with many hidden costs, from taxes to utility bills and more. Perhaps, for this reason, previous HGTV Dream Home winners like David Rennie decided to choose the cash option.
"I just don't know if I'm prepared to take that kind of risk and wipe everything out to have to have a second house," David told Florida Today in 2016 after winning the sweepstakes. He ultimately chose to play it safe, opting for cash instead of a luxury home.