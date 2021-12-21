Does HGTV's '100 Day Dream Home' Really Occur Over Just 100 Days? Here Are the Deets

"Design and build a house in 100 days." We can hardly peel ourselves off the couch to work out once a week. Though HGTV series 100 Day Dream Home seems to boast a wildly ambitious premise, television has seen it before.

Remember ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition? Originally hosted by actor and carpenter Ty Pennington from 2004 to 2012, (it was rebooted in 2020), the series watched a team of designers and builders renovate and transform an entire home for a worthy family in just seven days.