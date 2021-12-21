Michelle Young's Finale and 'After the Final Rose' Special Might Be Canceled

Bachelor Nation, it appears our journey is coming to an end this year. Our leading lady Michelle Young will narrow her search down to one suitor during the Season 18 finale of The Bachelorette on Dec. 21, and it's no surprise who she picks.

The two-hour finale follows Michelle and her final two beaus — Brandon Jones and Nayte Olukoya — as she enjoys one last date with each man. With Michelle's parents and sister arriving at the scene, who will knock the socks off her family, and who will fall short?