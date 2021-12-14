Michelle Young's Season on 'The Bachelorette' Is Wrapping up — When Does the Finale Air?

As of writing, Michelle has whittled down a pool of 30 suitors down to the last three. There's Brandon Jones, a traveling nurse recruiter. Joe Coleman is also in the running, having an advantage as another Minnesota native. But the two of them have their work cut out for them in the face of Nayte Olukoya, whom Michelle seemed to like from the outset.

"I've never had a feeling like when I kissed Nayte," Michelle says in an upcoming episode. "He is soul mate material."