Michelle Young's Season on 'The Bachelorette' Is Wrapping up — When Does the Finale Air?By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Dec. 13 2021, Published 7:26 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert! This article contains spoilers for The Bachelorette on ABC.
Even in the midst of a pandemic, there's no stopping a show like The Bachelorette. The reality dating game show follows a single Bachelorette as she chooses from a pool of contestants to see who she can see herself with. Every week, the Bachelorette spends time with each suitor, with eliminations following in a rose ceremony. In the end, she chooses between two of them in a proposal, which she can accept or decline.
Season 18 of The Bachelorette follows the romantic escapades of Michelle Young, a 28-year-old elementary school teacher from Minnesota. The season was filmed in a bio-secure bubble in regulation with COVID-19 pandemic filming protocols, though those regulations were lifted halfway through the season. The show then moved to Michelle's home state. The finale for the show is just around the corner, and Michelle will soon choose how her love story continues. But when is the finale?
When is the finale for Season 18 of 'The Bachelorette'?
As of writing, Michelle has whittled down a pool of 30 suitors down to the last three. There's Brandon Jones, a traveling nurse recruiter. Joe Coleman is also in the running, having an advantage as another Minnesota native. But the two of them have their work cut out for them in the face of Nayte Olukoya, whom Michelle seemed to like from the outset.
"I've never had a feeling like when I kissed Nayte," Michelle says in an upcoming episode. "He is soul mate material."
Sparks begin to fly between the three contestants. Having made it this far in the competition, the three of them begin to question their relationships with each other compared to their individual romances with Michelle. Meanwhile, the men must face Michelle's family — namely her parents LaVonne and Ephraim Young. Their devotion will be put to the test as the family grills them on how they'll be able to take care of her.
With the Fantasy Suites right around the corner as well, the latest season of The Bachelorette approaches an epic conclusion. With one final elimination on the horizon, there's only a couple of weeks left until Michelle makes her final decision. Week 9 is just around the corner, but when can you watch the finale?
The new season began airing in October 2021. The season finale for The Bachelorette will air on Dec. 21, 2021, the week of Christmas. It will also air as a two-parter, with the finale and an "After the Final Rose" special coming back to back. It's likely that we'll get a glimpse into Michelle's life after she makes the decision between the final two suitors.
After coming out on top of so many eligible men, Nayte, Joe, and Brandon are ready to fight for Michelle's heart. Romance, drama, and heartbreak are in the forecast for the last weeks of Season 18.
The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.