How Far Does Dog Dad Brandon Jones Make It on Season 18 of 'The Bachelorette'?

Does 26-year-old Brandon Jones win Michelle Young's heart on Season 18 of The Bachelorette ? The basketball-loving, Portland, Ore. native apparently makes it far in pursuing Michelle.

But does their love go the distance? What does Michelle find attractive about Brandon? Let's learn a bit more about Brandon Jones.

What does Brandon Jones do for a living?

According to his official ABC bio, Brandon Jones is a traveling nurse recruiter. So Brandon's got a good job, and he knows exactly what he wants in his future wife. Brandon wants a woman who has goals, focus, and a passionate spirit to match his own. Oh, and did we mention that Brandon's a dog person?

Michelle and Brandon also have one major thing in common: a love of basketball. Brandon is apparently a "self-proclaimed basketball fiend."

Source: Instagram

Brandon also seems to be super close to his family, posting sweet Instagram pics with his sister and a humorous one with his grandma. He also made a post on National Puppy Day with his dog Mac, referring to Mac as his best friend.

First-night entrances are a vital way to make a good impression, and Brandon certainly arrived in an unforgettable way. What's always amusing about the first night entrances isn't just how the show's lead reacts, but also the commentary from the peanut gallery of men waiting inside the mansion.

"Woah, some dude came in a bed bro!" a fellow contestant notes, as Brandon rolls up to Michelle on a bed with red and black plaid sheets. Michelle quips that she usually doesn't get in a bed on the first date. Brandon then demonstrates his ability to flirt with Michelle. He replies that he just wanted to show her what it would be if they woke up together for the rest of their lives. Smooth move Brandon!

Source: ABC