Michelle Young
Fans of 'The Bachelor' Have Fallen in Love With Michelle Young and Her Parents

Oct. 19 2021, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

We first met Michelle Young when she was a contestant on Season 25 of The Bachelor, and she quickly became a fan favorite. Now, a group of guys is competing for her love and attention in Season 18 of The Bachelorette. Although she definitely had feelings for Matt James and that relationship ultimately didn't work out, fans are excited to see her on the other side of the Rose Ceremony.

Fans love Michelle, but they really love her parents. Social media comments are full of support for them, but who are they? They seem like they are always in her corner. Here's what we know about Michelle's support system and how close they all really are.

Who are Michelle Young's parents?

According to Yahoo News, Michelle's parents are Ephraim and LaVonne Young. She grew up in Minnesota with them and her two siblings. Ephraim retired back in 2017 and LaVonne looks to have been a school teacher based on multiple Facebook posts. Fans first met her parents when Michelle was on The Bachelor and brought Matt James back home to meet them.

In a confessional on The Bachelor, Michelle admitted that her "family's opinion means a lot" and that if her parents didn't like Matt for whatever reason, she would have a hard time continuing their relationship. In that same episode, Ephraim says that Michelle hasn't had the best relationships in the past and he was concerned that Matt could be in love with multiple people.

On LaVonne's Facebook, there are a number of different posts where you can see the close relationship she has with Michelle. For Mother's Day in 2020, LaVonne posted signs Michelle made her for the special day. And back in 2015, LaVonne posted to congratulate Michelle on winning the Missouri Valley Conference Presidents Council Academic Award.

Does Michelle Young have any siblings?

Michelle has two siblings named Angela and Alex. Although not much is known about them. Michelle doesn't post much about them on her Instagram, but then again, her earliest post is from April 2020. It looks like there's a picture of the adorable family on LaVonne's Facebook page, however.

On what looks to be Alex's Facebook, we see that he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior in 2014 where he studied computer science. He plays soccer and married a woman named Nichole back in 2018. The couple started dating back in 2011. As of now, it looks like they don't have any kids together. He still lives in Wisconsin with his wife.

Michelle's sister Angela seems to lead a much more private life.

You can watch The Bachelorette on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. You can also see various seasons of the show on Hulu, Discovery Plus, Netflix, and HBO Max.

