Fans of 'The Bachelor' Have Fallen in Love With Michelle Young and Her Parents

We first met Michelle Young when she was a contestant on Season 25 of The Bachelor , and she quickly became a fan favorite. Now, a group of guys is competing for her love and attention in Season 18 of The Bachelorette . Although she definitely had feelings for Matt James and that relationship ultimately didn't work out, fans are excited to see her on the other side of the Rose Ceremony.

Fans love Michelle, but they really love her parents. Social media comments are full of support for them, but who are they? They seem like they are always in her corner. Here's what we know about Michelle's support system and how close they all really are.

Who are Michelle Young's parents?

According to Yahoo News, Michelle's parents are Ephraim and LaVonne Young. She grew up in Minnesota with them and her two siblings. Ephraim retired back in 2017 and LaVonne looks to have been a school teacher based on multiple Facebook posts. Fans first met her parents when Michelle was on The Bachelor and brought Matt James back home to meet them.

In a confessional on The Bachelor, Michelle admitted that her "family's opinion means a lot" and that if her parents didn't like Matt for whatever reason, she would have a hard time continuing their relationship. In that same episode, Ephraim says that Michelle hasn't had the best relationships in the past and he was concerned that Matt could be in love with multiple people.

