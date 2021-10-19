Michelle Young's Season of 'The Bachelorette' Will Have a Clear Frontrunner (SPOILERS)

As we can see in the photo, one man on the far left is wearing a rose, while all the other men in “Michelle Young’s class” are roseless. This man is Nayte Olukoya . So what do we know about him? Well, his official bio describes him as a “6-foot, eight-inch Adonis of a man.” Okay, Michelle, we are fully behind Nayte too.

Nayte’s a sales executive from Austin, Tex. who “is always the life of the party.” Although he’s a year younger than Michelle at 27, he claims that he’s ready to settle down and start looking to the future.

He’s looking for a woman who is “outgoing, spontaneous, and has enough swagger of her own to keep up with him,” and we know that Michelle already meets these qualifications. But can he meet hers?