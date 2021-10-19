Logo
Home > Tv > The Bachelorette
Nayte and Michelle on 'The Bachelorette'
Source: ABC

Michelle Young's Season of 'The Bachelorette' Will Have a Clear Frontrunner (SPOILERS)

By

Oct. 19 2021, Published 9:41 a.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 18 of The Bachelorette.

Although there were a lot of downsides to a global pandemic, probably the only upside is that we get more Bachelor Nation content in a shorter amount of time, including two Bachelorettes. Now, the time for our second The Bachelorette season of the year is here, and we can’t wait to see a mature and beautiful Michelle Young sift through a sure-to-be dramatic group of men.

Article continues below advertisement

But with any season of The Bachelorette comes spoilers, so we’re here to spoil as much as possible, including who gets the first impression rose. We don’t know too much about the contestants before the series even airs, but we do know who gets the infamous first impression rose … and who wins Michelle’s heart in the end.

Nayte and Michelle on 'The Bachelorette'
Source: ABC
Article continues below advertisement

ABC spoiled who gets Michelle Young’s first impression rose.

Source: Twitter

Normally, Reality Steve gets ahead of all the spoilers, but it looks like things will be a bit different for Michelle’s season. So far, the first person to leak who gets Michelle’s first impression rose was ABC itself. In the promo picture of Michelle and her suitors shared exclusively on EW, only one man has a rose, so we can assume that he’s the one who gets the first impression rose.

Nayte Olukoya wins Michelle’s first impression rose on Night 1 of ‘The Bachelorette.’

As we can see in the photo, one man on the far left is wearing a rose, while all the other men in “Michelle Young’s class” are roseless. This man is Nayte Olukoya. So what do we know about him? Well, his official bio describes him as a “6-foot, eight-inch Adonis of a man.” Okay, Michelle, we are fully behind Nayte too.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Instagram

Nayte’s a sales executive from Austin, Tex. who “is always the life of the party.” Although he’s a year younger than Michelle at 27, he claims that he’s ready to settle down and start looking to the future.

He’s looking for a woman who is “outgoing, spontaneous, and has enough swagger of her own to keep up with him,” and we know that Michelle already meets these qualifications. But can he meet hers?

Article continues below advertisement

According to spoilers, Nayte Olukoya wins more than just Michelle’s first impression rose.

Although Reality Steve didn’t have the first tea on who wins the first impression rose, he claims to know who wins Michelle’s entire season of The Bachelorette.

And in the pattern of past seasons of The Bachelorette, Nayte will win both the first impression rose and Michelle’s heart in the end. According to Reality Steve, the two go on a couple of 1-on-1 dates together, and he ends up proposing to Michelle in the finale.

Nayte 'The Bachelorette'
Source: ABC
Article continues below advertisement

It’s clear that Nayte is someone for us to keep our eye on throughout the season. As the winner of the first impression rose, he’s already a clear frontrunner. But will he have doubts?

Will he get jealous as Michelle starts to form connections with other men? Or will he sit idly by as a support system for Michelle throughout the season as she struggles to find the one?

Ultimately, it seems like things go pretty well for Nayte Olukoya, but of course, anything can happen.

Tune into The Bachelorette Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Serena Pitt Revealed Why She Left 'The Bachelor': "I Really Was Falling in Love With [Matt]"

Is Katie Thurston Still With [SPOILER] After 'The Bachelorette'? We Have the Answer

Michelle Young's 'Bachelorette' Season Was Also Filmed During the Pandemic

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.