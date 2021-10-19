Michelle Young's Season of 'The Bachelorette' Will Have a Clear Frontrunner (SPOILERS)By Jamie Lerner
Oct. 19 2021, Published 9:41 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 18 of The Bachelorette.
Although there were a lot of downsides to a global pandemic, probably the only upside is that we get more Bachelor Nation content in a shorter amount of time, including two Bachelorettes. Now, the time for our second The Bachelorette season of the year is here, and we can’t wait to see a mature and beautiful Michelle Young sift through a sure-to-be dramatic group of men.
But with any season of The Bachelorette comes spoilers, so we’re here to spoil as much as possible, including who gets the first impression rose. We don’t know too much about the contestants before the series even airs, but we do know who gets the infamous first impression rose … and who wins Michelle’s heart in the end.
ABC spoiled who gets Michelle Young’s first impression rose.
Normally, Reality Steve gets ahead of all the spoilers, but it looks like things will be a bit different for Michelle’s season. So far, the first person to leak who gets Michelle’s first impression rose was ABC itself. In the promo picture of Michelle and her suitors shared exclusively on EW, only one man has a rose, so we can assume that he’s the one who gets the first impression rose.
Nayte Olukoya wins Michelle’s first impression rose on Night 1 of ‘The Bachelorette.’
As we can see in the photo, one man on the far left is wearing a rose, while all the other men in “Michelle Young’s class” are roseless. This man is Nayte Olukoya. So what do we know about him? Well, his official bio describes him as a “6-foot, eight-inch Adonis of a man.” Okay, Michelle, we are fully behind Nayte too.
Nayte’s a sales executive from Austin, Tex. who “is always the life of the party.” Although he’s a year younger than Michelle at 27, he claims that he’s ready to settle down and start looking to the future.
He’s looking for a woman who is “outgoing, spontaneous, and has enough swagger of her own to keep up with him,” and we know that Michelle already meets these qualifications. But can he meet hers?
According to spoilers, Nayte Olukoya wins more than just Michelle’s first impression rose.
Although Reality Steve didn’t have the first tea on who wins the first impression rose, he claims to know who wins Michelle’s entire season of The Bachelorette.
And in the pattern of past seasons of The Bachelorette, Nayte will win both the first impression rose and Michelle’s heart in the end. According to Reality Steve, the two go on a couple of 1-on-1 dates together, and he ends up proposing to Michelle in the finale.
It’s clear that Nayte is someone for us to keep our eye on throughout the season. As the winner of the first impression rose, he’s already a clear frontrunner. But will he have doubts?
Will he get jealous as Michelle starts to form connections with other men? Or will he sit idly by as a support system for Michelle throughout the season as she struggles to find the one?
Ultimately, it seems like things go pretty well for Nayte Olukoya, but of course, anything can happen.
Tune into The Bachelorette Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.