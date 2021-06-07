Michelle Young's 'Bachelorette' Season Was Also Filmed During the Pandemic

Most seasons of The Bachelorette air in the spring, giving contestants and fans enough time to mentally prepare for the season of Bachelor in Paradise that comes at the end of the following summer. While Katie Thurston's season premieres in June 2021, later than is typical, the other 2021 season starring Michelle Young is supposed to follow. So, when does it premiere?

When it was announced that there would be two seasons of The Bachelorette in 2021 featuring different women from Matt James' season of The Bachelor, fans were shook. It meant they would be getting double the amount of female leads and roses, just as Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette had delivered.

And now, the people want to know literally everything about Katie and Michelle's seasons.