Rumors Are Swirling About Who the Next 'Bachelorette' Will Be

Fans on Reddit wasted no time pointing out that data shows half of the women who went on the first one-on-one date on The Bachelor later became The Bachelorette lead. Bri, are you listening?

“Bachelor Data’s new post about the first date recipient is pretty cool,” one fan wrote on Reddit . “Ashley, Clare, Caila, Hannah B, and Becca all got the first one-on-one, and they were all Bachelorettes besides Caila, who technically was supposed to be until they changed their minds to JoJo.”

Fans agreed that it could be the producers’ plan to make America fall in love with a contestant early, gain her approval throughout the show and bank on high ratings for her to potentially become the next Bachelorette.

“The first date often goes to a girl the lead likes that the producers think will go far, but not win. It is to set up the storyline where the girl develops feelings fast and then gets heartbroken,” another Reddit user commented.