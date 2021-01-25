Rumors Are Swirling About Who the Next 'Bachelorette' Will Be

Rumors Are Swirling About Who the Next 'Bachelorette' Will BeBy Katie Garrity
Updated
One of the most exciting parts of a new season of The Bachelor is the constant analyzing and guessing as to which women will go on to be the new Bachelorette the following season. Typically, there is a fan-favorite from the contestants who make it pretty far in the show, sometimes final two, and sometimes even winning the show, but then later, we see the relationship fall apart (ie. Becca Kufrin).
Matt James’ season of The Bachelor is heating up, but fans can’t help but wonder, “Who is the next pick for The Bachelorette?” While no woman has been chosen yet, that doesn’t mean the internet hasn’t come up with a ton of theories.
Some 'Bachelor' Nation fans believe Bri Springs is a good choice.
Bri Springs had the honor of getting picked for Matt’s coveted first one-on-one date. The two rode all-terrain-vehicles around the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in western Pennsylvania where most of the show is being filmed. When they got on the same vehicle, they ended up, crashing, flipping the ATV over, and rolling in the mud.
After the scary incident, the two recovered, sharing a dip in the hot tub with some champagne. “I feel like our near-death experience really brought us closer together,” Matt told Bri.
Simultaneously want Bri to win #TheBachelor and don’t want her to win so that she can be the next Bachelorette— Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) January 19, 2021
Bri then opened up to Matt over dinner about her insecurities about her mother having another child. They bonded over both being raised by single moms, and he gave her a rose at the end of the evening followed by lots of making out. Sounds like a magical time, right? While their connection was obvious, fans have noticed that the girl who gets the first one-on-one doesn’t usually get the final rose. She does, however, have a good chance at becoming the next Bachelorette.
‘The Bachelor’ fans turn to the data to try to guess who will be the next 'Bachelorette.'
Fans on Reddit wasted no time pointing out that data shows half of the women who went on the first one-on-one date on The Bachelor later became The Bachelorette lead. Bri, are you listening?
“Bachelor Data’s new post about the first date recipient is pretty cool,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “Ashley, Clare, Caila, Hannah B, and Becca all got the first one-on-one, and they were all Bachelorettes besides Caila, who technically was supposed to be until they changed their minds to JoJo.”
Fans agreed that it could be the producers’ plan to make America fall in love with a contestant early, gain her approval throughout the show and bank on high ratings for her to potentially become the next Bachelorette.
“The first date often goes to a girl the lead likes that the producers think will go far, but not win. It is to set up the storyline where the girl develops feelings fast and then gets heartbroken,” another Reddit user commented.
Some rumors hint at a redo for former 'Bachelorette': Hannah Brown.
Hannah Brown thought she had found love with Jed Wyatt at the end of her first stint as the lead on The Bachelorette on Season 15. Hannah, now 26 years of age, has been keeping busy with social media and a Mirror Ball win on Dancing With the Stars. According to Marie Claire, host Chris Harrison said, “Look, anything’s possible. I’m not against it,” when asked about Hannah being the reality show’s leading lady yet again.
@hannahbrown WHY DID YOU REJECT NEXT BACHLORETTE????? Omg I would love to see you again on another season 😫😫😫😫 PLEASEEE— Ashley Bender (@ashhbenda) February 28, 2020
She also made a small cameo on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor as a host for one of his group dates (and ended up stealing him away for hours to talk about their relationship — YIKES). Speaking of Peter Weber, his ex-girlfriend, Kelley Flanagan, said she would be up for being the next Bachelorette. On her Instagram story, a fan asked if she’d be up for being the show’s leading lady. She replied, “I would definitely consider it.”