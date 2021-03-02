Our Grandparents Could Be the Next Bachelor and Bachelorette

The tentatively-titled Golden Years is finally casting again after being put on a long hiatus for the coronavirus. The producers of The Bachelor franchise are bringing us a show that will be unlike any of the other Bachelor shows because it will feature senior citizens. They are casting for seniors aged 65+ and we can already submit our parents and grandparents to be cast on this new Bachelor spinoff.

The show will be a new foray for The Bachelor producers, who are accustomed to casting people in their 20s and 30s. Maybe the new Bachelor senior show will bring back casting people who are only there for the right reason: to find love. We cannot wait for the new series and for the quirky new personalities our grandparents may get to fall in love with once we submit them to the casting.

The new Bachelor senior show is officially casting, but the show is not totally greenlit.

According to the ABC website , “The Producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women IN THEIR GOLDEN YEARS for a new exciting dating show!” And it’s really very easy to apply. Applicants must be 65+ and legal U.S. residents, and of course “ready for a committed relationship.” If that sounds like you or your family member, you can apply at SeniorDatingShow.CastingCrane.com .

The application consists of questions about the applicant, such as their hobbies, their job, and then of course their relationships. Since senior citizens may have a much longer relationship history than typical Bachelor contestants, we will likely see many divorcees and widows. The application also asks if the applicant has grandkids, which may mean they could be featured on the show somehow.

However, as reported by Oprah Mag , ABC will only move forward with production once the show has been cast. But executive Rob Mills doesn’t seem too concerned. In an interview with Variety, he shared, “I have to say, we had never seen a response like we’d seen here.”