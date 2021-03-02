Our Grandparents Could Be the Next Bachelor and Bachelorette

Our Grandparents Could Be the Next Bachelor and BacheloretteBy Jamie Lerner
Mar. 2 2021, Published 4:14 p.m. ET
The tentatively-titled Golden Years is finally casting again after being put on a long hiatus for the coronavirus. The producers of The Bachelor franchise are bringing us a show that will be unlike any of the other Bachelor shows because it will feature senior citizens. They are casting for seniors aged 65+ and we can already submit our parents and grandparents to be cast on this new Bachelor spinoff.
The show will be a new foray for The Bachelor producers, who are accustomed to casting people in their 20s and 30s. Maybe the new Bachelor senior show will bring back casting people who are only there for the right reason: to find love. We cannot wait for the new series and for the quirky new personalities our grandparents may get to fall in love with once we submit them to the casting.
The new Bachelor senior show is officially casting, but the show is not totally greenlit.
According to the ABC website, “The Producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women IN THEIR GOLDEN YEARS for a new exciting dating show!” And it’s really very easy to apply. Applicants must be 65+ and legal U.S. residents, and of course “ready for a committed relationship.” If that sounds like you or your family member, you can apply at SeniorDatingShow.CastingCrane.com.
The application consists of questions about the applicant, such as their hobbies, their job, and then of course their relationships. Since senior citizens may have a much longer relationship history than typical Bachelor contestants, we will likely see many divorcees and widows. The application also asks if the applicant has grandkids, which may mean they could be featured on the show somehow.
However, as reported by Oprah Mag, ABC will only move forward with production once the show has been cast. But executive Rob Mills doesn’t seem too concerned. In an interview with Variety, he shared, “I have to say, we had never seen a response like we’d seen here.”
There’s definitely a demand and a niche for a Bachelor senior show.
When they originally interviewed potential contestants during the initial pre-pandemic casting, Rob found something really special:
“Some of the casting interviews we got, they were just so touching… It’s such a different way of doing ‘The Bachelor’ because these people are just at a totally different place in their lives. There is an interesting thing about people who have hit the other end of the spectrum, who’ve lived their lives, they’ve raised their kids, some have been widowed or divorced and maybe some have never been in love. We thought that would be an interesting dynamic through the ‘Bachelor’ prism.”
Hi everyone, meet leonard of dating around: the awesome ex-public interest lawyer and widower who once dabbled in LSD, having the cutest dates 😌 im just all smiles and tears for this episode pic.twitter.com/Kk91H4i8Iu— Astari (@catgacha) August 3, 2020
Plus, in 2019, Netflix released their show, Dating Around, which was a dating show which featured six New Yorkers going on dinner dates with strangers. Many viewers fell in love with the seniors featured on the show and their very different problems and life stories from the typical dating show contestant.
People are submitting themselves and their grandparents for The Bachelor’s senior casting call.
I would do it, but i don’t think my husband would approve 😏— Kaathy🌺💐💙 (@KaathyLa) February 2, 2021
Twitter is the crux of Bachelor Nation, and people seem to be excited about the senior spinoff! Some people have already said they’ve applied to the casting call, while others have joked about applying. Either way, we hope they find a great cast of seniors so we can enjoy watching The Golden Years.
Omg the Senior Bachelor series theyre casting better be for Matt’s mom!!! MATT’S MOM FOR BACHELORETTE #BachelorNation #Bachelor— Carrie Wagner (@carriewaggle) January 19, 2021
Dude the bachelor is having a “senior casting call.” I forreal don’t think that would work out bc grandparents don’t put up with the same stuff twenty-somethings do, i.e. date the same dude as 30 other women lololol— Mac (@mcquewilson) February 25, 2020
They just aired a casting call for “The Bachelor but for seniors” so I grabbed my phone to troll my mom and SHE BEAT ME TO IT pic.twitter.com/3MM2Lq6wxG— Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) February 25, 2020