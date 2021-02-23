Bri Springs Left Her Dream Job to Be on 'The Bachelor'

Matt James' final four contestants have finally been chosen on this season of The Bachelor, and San Francisco native Bri Springs is one of Matt's final picks for the season. Bri started the season with a one-on-one date with Matt, and has (luckily) stayed out of the drama among her castmates this season, allowing her to coast close to the season's finale.

Throughout the season, Bri has talked about how much she values her job, even though she had to leave it for the show. But where did Bri work?