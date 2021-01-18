Bri Springs' Mom Was a Teenager When She Became a Parent

Aside from the first impression rose recipient, the frontrunners on each season tend to be the women who get one-on-ones in Week 1. For Season 25, Bri Springs and Sarah Trott are two of the contenders to watch thus far.

While it's easy to get distracted by the ongoing drama with "Queen" Victoria Larson on Season 25 of The Bachelor , there are a few women who have captured the hearts of viewers throughout Matt James ' journey to find love.

In addition to discussing their strong bond, Bri opened up about the difficulties her mom faced as a teen parent.

Bri went on the very first solo date of the season, and fans loved her maturity and her easy-going nature. After riding ATVs around the Nemacolin Resort, Bri shared details about her family, including her mom.

Bri Springs' mom, Lauren Stoppelbein, was a teen when she became a parent.

The 24-year-old communications manager was raised by her mom and her grandmother. Bri's mom is Lauren Stoppelbein, an Aesthetic Practice Manager with particular experience in dermatology and plastic surgery. Lauren currently works in the greater Boston area, but she is originally from Texas. On the show, Bri told Matt that it was just her and her mom for most of her life.

"My mom raised me as a single mom. She got pregnant with me when she was 13. So her priority was me her whole life," she told Matt during the dinner portion of their date. But, Bri learned during the COVID-19 pandemic that her mom was building a life with someone.

"In quarantine, I learned my mom was pregnant and she was going to have a baby and she has a fiancé and she's going to start this new family that I'm not, like, physically a part of," the San Francisco-based contestant shared. "There was a moment in time when I was like, 'I don't feel like I have a home to go to anymore.'" That's part of the reason why Bri wants to find someone who feels like family, and why she's on The Bachelor in the first place.

As for Lauren's growing family, not much is known about her fiancé or her baby. Lauren goes by LaLa Bri on Instagram, but she has a private profile. It's unclear who her fiancé is. Her bio reads, "Feminist raising feminists," which could indicate that she has given birth to her second child. However, Bri has not spoken about this yet. Unlike many of the other Season 25 contenders, Bri infrequently posts on her Instagram account.

To commemorate her mom's birthday in April of 2018, Bri shared three photos with Lauren. "Always and forever a mommy’s girl," she wrote. "You deserve to be celebrated everyday, happy birthday mama."