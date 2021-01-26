'The Bachelor' Matt James' Brother Is a Musician With His Own Style

On Jan. 4, 2021, Matt Jame s made history in his television debut as the first black Bachelor. In the season premiere of The Bachelor, we were introduced to Matt and his mother, Patty James, when he had an emotional sit-down with her and talked a little about his childhood and how life was growing up in a biracial family .

Matt grew up with his mother, Patty, and his older brother, John , in North Carolina. His father was "absent" from their lives after his parents split when he was little. On the season premiere, Matt did not talk about his brother, and since he's talked a lot about Patty, it left us all wondering who John is.

So, two things we know about John is that, when it comes to his religious beliefs, they couldn't be further away from Matt's, but John will always receive love from his younger brother no matter what. Now that's brotherly love!

In the interview with ET , he talks about how faith is important to him, but it's not crucial for his partner to share his beliefs. Matt says, "My views are my own and I would never force that on somebody, especially with those views being different within my family," he said. "My brother and I have completely different religious beliefs, and I don't love him any less. I would never want that to be something that kept me from being with somebody."

John James is Matt's older brother who was also raised by his mother, Patty James, in North Carolina. His age is not known, but he appears to be in his early 30s. Matt is pretty quiet when it comes to his brother on The Bachelor, via social media, and in interviews. However, he did talk about his brother briefly earlier in January in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

What does John James do for a living?

John is a rap artist and, from his account on SoundCloud, it appears that he's been rapping for at least the last six years under the name John the Scorpio. You can listen to his new track "Sometimes" that was uploaded to the site at the end of 2020, along with some of his older work. He even has a video, "Gotta Do Betta," that he debuted back in August on YouTube.

After watching the video and listening to the track, you will quickly be able to see the major differences between the brothers, but it's obvious that they're both talented. But, what else do we know about John James?

Unfortunately, John does not post too much on his Instagram or Facebook accounts. What we do know from photos posted is that he's a fan of Nipsey Hussle, he's into horseback riding, and he enjoys riding dirtbikes. Also, if you watch his video on YouTube, you'll notice that he is a fan of former NFL player and activist Colin Kaepernick. There don't seem to be any photos suggesting that he in a relationship, but he might be tight-lipped when it comes to his romantic life.