Matt James Used to Share an Apartment With Tyler Cameron — Where Does He Live Now? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains some spoilers for Season 25 of The Bachelor.

Before making his debut on Season 25 of The Bachelor, Matt James was living in a spectacular apartment — a bachelor pad, if you will — with his best friend and fellow basketball aficionado, Tyler Cameron.

According to New York Post, the stars shared a two-bedroom, two-bathroom corner unit inside One Manhattan Square, Lower East Side, N.Y. So, did Matt move back to his old crib after the filming of The Bachelor wrapped, or did he hunker down with his fiancé? Where does Matt live now?