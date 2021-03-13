Charli D’Amelio Is Very Much Alive, Despite a Creepy YouTube Death Hoax

And Twitter users have risen to her defense, as one user’s screenshot shows. “Charli deleted her dancing video,” one person wrote. “People are disgusting AF.”

Now this rumor might have some validity! According to In the Know , Charli deleted a TikTok video of herself dancing on March 11 after other TikTok users inundated the clip with comments related to the death hoax.

Another user tweeted: “I kinda like Charli but saying that she is going to die tomorrow and she is only 16 is not right. Like, get a f--king life. Leave that poor girl alone.”

Commenters also talked about the death hoax on another of Charli’s TikTok videos, though, as In the Know pointed out. “Today’s the day,” one person wrote on March 12. “I hope it’s not true.”

Looks like those hopes were fulfilled!