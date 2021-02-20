Charli D'Amelio Is Back With a New Dunkin' Drink to Try — and It Has Cold Foam

In an interview with People Magazine celebrating the launch of her new Dunkin' order, she gushes about spending family time with her father and sister at Dunkin'. Charli says, "We always used to go on donut dates – my favorite was and still is Chocolate Frosted with Sprinkles!" She also explains that the cinnamon sugar in her new drink "adds a little extra sparkle," and that changing it up is always a good thing!

Sometimes, the best things in life are a good cup of coffee. We'll have to join Charli in indulging in a donut too — for every holiday right around the corner brings a new speciality item.

For anyone looking to get in on those sweepstakes (has anyone considered a cannoli flavored coffee? Just us?) or check out Charli's drink for themselves, be sure to check out dunkincontest.com/menucontest. The Charli Cold Brew will be available starting Feb. 24, 2021.