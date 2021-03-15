Taylor Swift Gave Blake Lively a Shoutout in Her Grammys Acceptance Speech

Whenever two celebrities become best friends in real life, it's just always the coolest thing to see. There are many A-list duos out there, but one of the most iconic ones definitely has to be Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship . The two have been friends for years, and we've all obsessed over the Instagram photos they've posted of each other!

But some may not really know how close their bond is. At the 2021 Grammy Awards, while accepting the award for Album of the Year, Taylor gave a shoutout to not only Blake but her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their three kids, Betty, James, and Ines as well. And if Taylor mentions you in her acceptance speech at the Grammys, you know that you're considered very special in her life.

So, how exactly did Taylor and Blake's friendship blossom? Let's find out!