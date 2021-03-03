Was John Mayer and Taylor Swift's Relationship Inappropriate? Some Fans Think So

Many millennial women can agree that Taylor Swift pretty much wrote the soundtrack to our teenage love lives. From “Love Story” to “You Belong With Me,” Taylor has proven that she is well versed in the art of very public entanglements and recently, one of her old flames came under fire on social media for simply existing.

In early March, John Mayer joined TikTok and was immediately met with unsavory comments from The Swifties , Taylor’s loyal group of supporters. So, what exactly did John Mayer do to Taylor Swift to receive this level of backlash?

What did John Mayer do to Taylor Swift?

Better late than never — at least, that’s how John Mayer, who recently joined TikTok, feels about social media. The “New Light” singer made his official debut on the platform by posting a video struggling to flip his phone camera to the front-facing position with the caption, “How do use tik tok ## how do you use tik tok google.con how to use tik tok."

Despite his attempts to humor his audience, John was immediately met with a slew of negative comments from users, who addressed his very bitter breakup with Taylor Swift, even quoting lyrics from the song that she wrote about their relationship. One user wrote, “You’re not safe here, John,” while another TikToker said, “TikTok knew what they were doing by putting this on every Taylor Swift stans' [For You Page].”

In response to the angry commenters, John posted another video seemingly nodding in agreement with the TikTok users that berated him in his comment section with the caption, “POV: you're berating me and I'm hearing you out." While John hasn’t directly said anything about Taylor Swift, it’s clear that Taylor Swift fans have a lot to say about him and the apparent age gap between him and his former lover. So, how old was Taylor Swift when she started dating John Mayer?